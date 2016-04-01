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TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
130.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 130.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 130.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/06/2016 : 23.600.000 €
22/06/2016 : 106.400.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 April 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/06/2016
20150840
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MALL OF TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
YIT Oyj
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 130 million
EUR 603 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project relates to the construction of a commercial nearly-zero-energy building (NZEB) in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. The building consists of different parts that will be constructed in two phases. The project scope is limited to the first phase which comprises the construction of a shopping mall, a car park and a railway station. In a second phase, and outside the project scope, residential and office space will be added to the same building

The improvement of energy efficiency of new buildings will reduce energy consumption and lower CO2 emissions, contributing to the security of supply and mitigation objectives. Financing new NZEBs contributes to one of the objectives of the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. NZEB is a new sector of financing for the Bank until it becomes the standard for building construction after 2020. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest (energy efficiency and renewable energy) and also contributes to environment protection (tackling climate change).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Through the project a new NZEB building, as per the requirements of Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU (Article 9(1)), will be constructed, which after completion will reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jul 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67621024
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150840
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142246775
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150840
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
MALL OF TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT
Datenblätter
TRIPLA NEAR-ZERO ENERGY BUILDING PROJECT

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