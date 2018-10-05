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TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
180.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 180.000.000 €
Bildung : 180.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/12/2020 : 80.000.000 €
5/10/2018 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Oktober 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/10/2018
20150654
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 180 million
EUR 207 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project, covering the design, construction and equipping, will provide Trinity College Dublin (TCD) with three new buildings, including the refurbishment of its Arts block. In addition, 300 new beds will be created at its Dartry student accommodation site, located within 5 km to the south of the main campus.

The purpose is to provide TCD with modern state-of-the-art teaching and learning environments as well as new laboratories to continue research in the fields of engineering, energy, natural sciences and statistics. This will have a positive impact on education and contribute to Ireland's innovation capacity. Furthermore, it will also improve the urban environment and energy efficiency.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project covers universities and research facilities of a kind which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will contain new construction of and renovation to public buildings; therefore compliance with directive 2010/32/EU on the energy efficiency in buildings will be verified during the appraisal.

EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84337606
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150654
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE
Andere Links
Übersicht
TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE
Datenblätter
TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

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