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UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 100.000.000 €
Bildung : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/07/2016 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB finanziert bisher größten Campusausbau des UCC

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 November 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/07/2016
20150653
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 243 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Development of the campus at University College Cork, including construction of new teaching and research infrastructure, information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and refurbishment of several existing university facilities.

The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish the teaching, research and sport facilities of the University College Cork (UCC). The project will include the construction of the new Dental School building and a new Science and Innovation Park. The project will also include renovation of student accommodation and teaching and research facilities. The aim is to improve the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the facilities. The project will contribute to human capital formation and research, development and innovation (RDI) capabilities in Ireland. The ultimate beneficiaries are the students and staff of the university as well as the eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required. However, parts of the investment might be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and waste management will also be checked.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required

Weitere Unterlagen
02/02/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB finanziert bisher größten Campusausbau des UCC

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Feb 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
64484798
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150653
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
253130560
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20150653
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB finanziert bisher größten Campusausbau des UCC

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB finanziert bisher größten Campusausbau des UCC
Andere Links
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

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