UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish the teaching, research and sport facilities of the University College Cork (UCC). The project will include the construction of the new Dental School building and a new Science and Innovation Park. The project will also include renovation of student accommodation and teaching and research facilities. The aim is to improve the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the facilities. The project will contribute to human capital formation and research, development and innovation (RDI) capabilities in Ireland. The ultimate beneficiaries are the students and staff of the university as well as the eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland.

