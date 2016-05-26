Kenya power distribution Last Mile Connectivity

Übersicht
The project comprises a programme of electrification schemes targeting the connection of customers to the distribution network in 32 of Kenya's 47 counties.
The project will enable the country to significantly increase the number of customers (households and industries) that will have access to affordable electricity. The project's economic benefits include increased number of connections, increased access to reliable electricity for households and businesses, improved economic development in Kenyan rural areas and reduction of disparities between rural and urban areas.
If located inside the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a screening decision by the competent authority. Given the nature and characteristics of the activities no EIA is required for the project. The promoter has however developed an environmental and social management framework (ESMF) to be applied to the programme, which has been approved by the National Environment Management Authority. The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project as part of its appraisal process.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The Government of Kenya, in its Vision 2030 development programme launched in 2008, has identified energy as being one of the key enablers to attain 10% GDP growth target. The project will contribute to several sustainable development goals (SDGs), notably poverty reduction (SDG 1), inclusive economic growth (SDG 8) and improving access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy services (SDG 7). The project also supports the first objective of the Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) initiative which is to ensure universal access to modern energy services by 2030.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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