Kenya power distribution Last Mile Connectivity

If located inside the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a screening decision by the competent authority. Given the nature and characteristics of the activities no EIA is required for the project. The promoter has however developed an environmental and social management framework (ESMF) to be applied to the programme, which has been approved by the National Environment Management Authority. The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project as part of its appraisal process.