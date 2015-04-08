HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II

Finland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank's appraisal will primarily focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these directives. Requirements under SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined at this stage.

Potential schemes might fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). Details on environmental aspects of each of the schemes and compliance with the EIA Directive as well as other applicable directives, including Birds and Habitats, will be checked at allocation stage.

