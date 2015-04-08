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HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
180.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 180.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 18.000.000 €
Verkehr : 162.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/06/2016 : 18.000.000 €
9/06/2016 : 162.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
Related sub-project
HELSINKI TRAM ROLLING STOCK

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Januar 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/06/2016
20150408
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
HKL - HELSINKI CITY TRANSPORT
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 180 million
EUR 360 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

This is a multi-scheme project included in the investment plan of Helsinki City Transport (HKL). It consists of procurement of tram cars, tram tracks and other tram network-related investments.

The project will include the reconstruction of existing tram tracks, the tramway rolling stock renewal, and small tramway extensions such as the link to the new terminal in Jätkäsaari and extensions on the western side of the city centre. The investments will improve reliability and performance of the tramway network in the City of Helsinki.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Finland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank's appraisal will primarily focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these directives. Requirements under SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined at this stage.
Potential schemes might fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). Details on environmental aspects of each of the schemes and compliance with the EIA Directive as well as other applicable directives, including Birds and Habitats, will be checked at allocation stage.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The tender for the tram cars was awarded in 2011 following publication in the Official Journal (No 2011/S 146-242270).

Weitere Unterlagen
05/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
HELSINKI TRAM ROLLING STOCK

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Jul 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67490518
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150408
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Aug 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142599043
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150408
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
Andere Links
Übersicht
HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
Datenblätter
HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION II
Related sub-project
HELSINKI TRAM ROLLING STOCK

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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