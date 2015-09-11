ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR GROWTH 2014-20

Romania, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details to be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.