THEISTAREYKIR GEOTHERMAL PLANT

The project has been subject to a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure in accordance with national legislation (Icelandic EIA Act no. 106/2000). The project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive if it was located inside the EU.



The environmental impact assessment was performed and completed in 2010 with the planning agency's positive opinion following public consultation.



The main environmental risk to the project relates to geological hazards (volcanic eruptions and earthquakes), while the main concerns from the project are related to noise during construction and impact on a protected lava field and nature conservation area, as the access road will cross it. Additionally, the project will emit carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide. Mitigation measures in line with industry practice are proposed.

