PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT

Übersicht
Expansion of facilities at the Port of Cork's deep-water port in Ringaskiddy. The Port of Cork is a designated 'core' port under the TEN-T Guidelines and a 'Tier 1 Port of National Significance' under the Irish Government's National Ports Policy.
The main objective of the project is to enable the Port of Cork to build the necessary infrastructure to cater for future growth requirements and shipping trends towards larger vessels. The project will expand the capacity of the deep-water port at Ringaskiddy enabling the Port of Cork to relocate operations from the Upper Harbour, where the depth of the water channel and width of the river are significant constraints to the size and number of vessels that can access port facilities.
A strategic environment assessment (SEA) was undertaken in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC by Cork County Council in 2014 as part of the Cork County Development Plan. This SEA formed the basis for the development objectives for the Ringaskiddy project. The SEA recommended the Ringaskiddy site as the preferred location for relocation of port facilities from sites in the inner harbour near the City of Cork. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU was undertaken for the project by the promoter, the Port of Cork Company (POCC). A Natura impact statement was prepared and an appropriate assessment was undertaken in accordance with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The proposed project works do not lie within any Natura 2000 designation area, but they are in close proximity to a number of sites. The appropriate assessment concluded that the proposed project with the implementation of the prescribed mitigation measures would not give rise to significant impact, either individually or in combination with other plans and projects, in a manner which would adversely affect the integrity of any designated site within the Natura 2000 network. A significant level of consultation took place with statutory consultees and relevant bodies as part of the development of the Ringaskiddy Port Redevelopment proposals. A programme of public consultation concerning the Ringaskiddy Port Redevelopment project was also undertaken in April 2013 and February 2014 to seek the views of the wider public on the proposal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.