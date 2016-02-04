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PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 30.000.000 €
Verkehr : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2017 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB beteiligt sich am Bau eines neuen Containerterminals in Cork

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Februar 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2017
20150383
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Port of Cork Company
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 88 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Expansion of facilities at the Port of Cork's deep-water port in Ringaskiddy. The Port of Cork is a designated 'core' port under the TEN-T Guidelines and a 'Tier 1 Port of National Significance' under the Irish Government's National Ports Policy.

The main objective of the project is to enable the Port of Cork to build the necessary infrastructure to cater for future growth requirements and shipping trends towards larger vessels. The project will expand the capacity of the deep-water port at Ringaskiddy enabling the Port of Cork to relocate operations from the Upper Harbour, where the depth of the water channel and width of the river are significant constraints to the size and number of vessels that can access port facilities.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A strategic environment assessment (SEA) was undertaken in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC by Cork County Council in 2014 as part of the Cork County Development Plan. This SEA formed the basis for the development objectives for the Ringaskiddy project. The SEA recommended the Ringaskiddy site as the preferred location for relocation of port facilities from sites in the inner harbour near the City of Cork. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU was undertaken for the project by the promoter, the Port of Cork Company (POCC). A Natura impact statement was prepared and an appropriate assessment was undertaken in accordance with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The proposed project works do not lie within any Natura 2000 designation area, but they are in close proximity to a number of sites. The appropriate assessment concluded that the proposed project with the implementation of the prescribed mitigation measures would not give rise to significant impact, either individually or in combination with other plans and projects, in a manner which would adversely affect the integrity of any designated site within the Natura 2000 network. A significant level of consultation took place with statutory consultees and relevant bodies as part of the development of the Ringaskiddy Port Redevelopment proposals. A programme of public consultation concerning the Ringaskiddy Port Redevelopment project was also undertaken in April 2013 and February 2014 to seek the views of the wider public on the proposal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
08/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
19/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB beteiligt sich am Bau eines neuen Containerterminals in Cork

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65113522
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150383
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65120414
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150383
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65349082
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150383
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163119133
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150383
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB beteiligt sich am Bau eines neuen Containerterminals in Cork

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB beteiligt sich am Bau eines neuen Containerterminals in Cork
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the EIS
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT - Link to Port of Cork's website for the NTS
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT

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