PORT OF CORK - RINGASKIDDY PORT REDEVELOPMENT

A strategic environment assessment (SEA) was undertaken in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC by Cork County Council in 2014 as part of the Cork County Development Plan. This SEA formed the basis for the development objectives for the Ringaskiddy project. The SEA recommended the Ringaskiddy site as the preferred location for relocation of port facilities from sites in the inner harbour near the City of Cork. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU was undertaken for the project by the promoter, the Port of Cork Company (POCC). A Natura impact statement was prepared and an appropriate assessment was undertaken in accordance with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The proposed project works do not lie within any Natura 2000 designation area, but they are in close proximity to a number of sites. The appropriate assessment concluded that the proposed project with the implementation of the prescribed mitigation measures would not give rise to significant impact, either individually or in combination with other plans and projects, in a manner which would adversely affect the integrity of any designated site within the Natura 2000 network. A significant level of consultation took place with statutory consultees and relevant bodies as part of the development of the Ringaskiddy Port Redevelopment proposals. A programme of public consultation concerning the Ringaskiddy Port Redevelopment project was also undertaken in April 2013 and February 2014 to seek the views of the wider public on the proposal.