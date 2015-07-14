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WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 60.000.000 €
Energie : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/10/2018 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: InnovFin - EU fördert bahnbrechende Windkrafttechnologie mit 60 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Juli 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/10/2018
20150240
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
WINDPLUS, S.A., a company controlled by EDP Group, the Portuguese global utility company, and Repsol, the Spanish global oil and gas company.
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 139 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project covers the design, installation, operation and maintenance of a 25 MW floating offshore wind farm about 20km off the coast of Portugal, in 85-100m water depth. The project will comprise 3-4 floating substructures with state-of-the art wind turbines of the 6-8 MW class from a reputable supplier. The project would also include export cable sections to a fixed sub-sea cable connection that is to be installed and operated by the transmission system operator.

The development of offshore wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the competent authorities to screen the project in or out based on adequate criteria. The competent authorities have screened the project out due to its relative small size (3-4 turbines) and due to its location outside protected areas. Although no full EIA is required, it will be necessary to go through a less restrictive environmental incidences study, for which comprehensive environmental studies are being produced. No major environmental and social risks are known at this stage.

The promoter is excluded from the provisions of Directive 2004/17/EC through the exemption in its Article 24 (e) as the project relates to collaborative research and development services where the benefits are shared between the stakeholders, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
22/11/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: InnovFin - EU fördert bahnbrechende Windkrafttechnologie mit 60 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Nov 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66396369
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150240
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151860354
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150240
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Andere Links
Übersicht
WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Datenblätter
WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: InnovFin - EU fördert bahnbrechende Windkrafttechnologie mit 60 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: InnovFin - EU fördert bahnbrechende Windkrafttechnologie mit 60 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP

Videos

Thumbnail: EIB 360|Übers Wasser zu Europas erstem schwimmenden Windpark
EIB 360|Übers Wasser zu Europas erstem schwimmenden Windpark
Learn more

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