WINDFLOAT INNOVFIN FDP

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the competent authorities to screen the project in or out based on adequate criteria. The competent authorities have screened the project out due to its relative small size (3-4 turbines) and due to its location outside protected areas. Although no full EIA is required, it will be necessary to go through a less restrictive environmental incidences study, for which comprehensive environmental studies are being produced. No major environmental and social risks are known at this stage.

The promoter is excluded from the provisions of Directive 2004/17/EC through the exemption in its Article 24 (e) as the project relates to collaborative research and development services where the benefits are shared between the stakeholders, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.