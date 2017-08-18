REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

The project concerns the rehabilitation of poor urban areas distributed across all 24 regions (Gouvernorats) of Tunisia through the provision of basic public infrastructure. In particular, the project's outputs will consist in the creation or extension of water and wastewater networks, road pavement and drainage, installation of public lighting, construction of playgrounds, sports and socio-cultural centers, and economic and manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the project could include specific interventions in the historical centres of a number of cities (medinas). The project builds upon the success of the predecessor operation "Rehabilitation Urbaine Tunisie" (EIB loan signed in 2012).