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REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
83.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Tunesien : 83.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 83.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/10/2019 : 6.000.000 €
10/07/2018 : 77.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 August 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/07/2018
20150146
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II
AGENCE DE REHABILITATION ET DE RENOVATION URBAINE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 83 million
EUR 250 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the rehabilitation of poor urban areas distributed across all 24 regions (Gouvernorats) of Tunisia through the provision of basic public infrastructure. In particular, the project's outputs will consist in the creation or extension of water and wastewater networks, road pavement and drainage, installation of public lighting, construction of playgrounds, sports and socio-cultural centers, and economic and manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the project could include specific interventions in the historical centres of a number of cities (medinas). The project builds upon the success of the predecessor operation "Rehabilitation Urbaine Tunisie" (EIB loan signed in 2012).

The project will contribute to local development and job creation through the spill-over effects of the investments in infrastructure and buildings all over the Tunisian territory. The direct and indirect socio-economic benefits will be very large, with strong leveraging of private investments by public infrastructure investments. By strengthening the economic resilience of Tunisian municipalities, the operation will further support the ongoing de-centralisation process in Tunisia.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is expected to have positive social and environmental effects. Infrastructure works planned (e.g. for roads and drainage, sewage and public utilities) are expected to have very positive impacts on environmental conditions in the areas concerned. In addition, a technical assistance operation financed under the EU-funded Urban Projects Finance Initiative (UPFI) has been put in place to maximise and optimise environmental and social impacts of the project.

The project is classified as a public sector operation for procurement purposes. The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement for components financed by the Bank.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77571195
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150146
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II
Andere Links
Übersicht
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II
Datenblätter
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

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