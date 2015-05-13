SPECTRIS R&D III

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
Financing of a research and development (R&D) programme in the field of precision instrumentation and controls in the period 2016-2018
The project concerns investments for research and product development in the field of precision instrumentation and controls. The R&D will include the segments of: (i) test and measurement, covering test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design optimisation, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems; (ii) materials analysis, covering products that enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes or during the manufacturing process; (iii) in-line instrumentation, where the focus is on process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries.
The overall objective of the R&D is to enhance the productivity of their customers through (i) improving efficiency and functionality of the product portfolio, and (ii) developing innovative measuring techniques enabled by new technologies. In addition the company is developing new measuring and control applications in order to address requirements stemming from new legislation and new materials.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental issues will be reviewed during the project’s appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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