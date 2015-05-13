SPECTRIS R&D III

The project concerns investments for research and product development in the field of precision instrumentation and controls. The R&D will include the segments of: (i) test and measurement, covering test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design optimisation, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems; (ii) materials analysis, covering products that enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes or during the manufacturing process; (iii) in-line instrumentation, where the focus is on process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries.

The overall objective of the R&D is to enhance the productivity of their customers through (i) improving efficiency and functionality of the product portfolio, and (ii) developing innovative measuring techniques enabled by new technologies. In addition the company is developing new measuring and control applications in order to address requirements stemming from new legislation and new materials.