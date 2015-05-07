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PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
25.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 25.000.000 €
Industrie : 25.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/03/2016 : 25.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Modernisierung und Ausbau der Papierfabrik The Navigator Company in Cacia

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Mai 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/03/2016
20150061
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTMISATION
PORTUCEL SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 25 million
EUR 59 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is a modernisation and expansion of the existing Cacia (Aveiro) pulp mill to increase its efficiency and production from 287,000 to 353,000 tonnes per annum.

The project involves modernising the existing Cacia (Aveiro) pulp mill, aiming to remove process bottlenecks that currently prevent the plant from reaching its full, permitted nominal production capacity of 1000 tonnes per day. The project will also upgrade the air emission abatement systems to fully align the plant with the specifications established in the new draft Best Available Techniques (BAT) reference document for the pulp and paper industry. It will increase the annual output of the plant from its current 287,000 to 353,000 tonnes per annum. Due to process efficiency gains power output will increase by 3.4 MW to 29 MW. The modernised mill will produce high quality fibre (pulp) and generate renewable electricity associated with the pulp production process.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) (modification of an industrial facility for the production of pulp). The existing plant, operational since 1953, has continuously undergone adaptations and modernisation cycles to incorporate best available technology. The latest environmental permit under the EIA and Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC) Directives dates from 2009. The competent authorities concluded that the project did not add environmental load and did not exceed emission thresholds established in national environmental legislation for pulp and paper mills. Hence the project has been screened out. The IPPC permit from 2009 will be reconsidered by the competent authorities in line with the provisions of the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU. The investment will be within the existing facilities and will thus have only negligible additional visual impact on the landscape. Because of the project's location at an existing industrial site, significant negative impact by the project on any site of nature conservation is considered unlikely. Due to the targeted investments in best available emission abatement technologies, the project will lead to reduced environmental impact in comparison to the existing plant. The targeted emission limits for the plant are in line with the latest draft BAT Reference Document. The Bank's Environmental Assessment Group (ENVAG) was consulted for review. The project will use wood sourced locally and from international wood markets under strict chain-of-custody systems and produced from forests managed under international recognised certification schemes. Details of the permitting procedures, potential impact on close-by nature conservation sites and sustainability and origin of the biomass will be further assessed during the appraisal.

The project sponsor is a private company of industrial or commercial character, not operating in the utilities sector as its main economic purpose and not having any special or exclusive right, and is therefore not affected by EU directives on procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the project is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
02/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Modernisierung und Ausbau der Papierfabrik The Navigator Company in Cacia

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Jul 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60106391
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150061
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
81639209
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150061
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTMISATION
Datenblätter
PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Modernisierung und Ausbau der Papierfabrik The Navigator Company in Cacia

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Modernisierung und Ausbau der Papierfabrik The Navigator Company in Cacia
Andere Links
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PORTUCEL CACIA MILL OPTIMISATION

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