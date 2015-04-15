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NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
220.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 220.000.000 €
Verkehr : 220.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/11/2015 : 220.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/04/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 April 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/11/2015
20140570
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
HAMBURGER HOCHBAHN AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 220 million
EUR 480 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises a large number of schemes for the extension, reconstruction, rehabilitation and upgrading of parts of Hamburg’s metro infrastructure.

Hamburger Hochbahn AG is continuously investing in the modernisation of its assets to maintain adequate safety and quality service standards. The project will contribute to improving the quality of public transport service in terms of travel time, comfort and reliability and will uphold the attractiveness of public transport in the metropolitan area, thus contributing to a reduction of reliance on private cars and its negative impact on the environment and congestion.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the relevant project components was carried out in the context of the building permit procedure. It was subject to broad public consultation and has been approved by the competent authority. Regarding the rehabilitation, reconstruction and upgrading schemes, based on the nature of such works it is expected that none of those schemes will fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. However, the need for a screening procedure or for a full EIA for any of the schemes will be assessed during appraisal once the scope of the project is defined, as well as any potential significant or negative impact of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.


The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/04/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
03/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Apr 2015
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
58755272
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140570
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jul 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60125935
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140570
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151791960
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140570
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/04/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Andere Links
Übersicht
NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Datenblätter
NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

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