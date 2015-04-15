NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the relevant project components was carried out in the context of the building permit procedure. It was subject to broad public consultation and has been approved by the competent authority. Regarding the rehabilitation, reconstruction and upgrading schemes, based on the nature of such works it is expected that none of those schemes will fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. However, the need for a screening procedure or for a full EIA for any of the schemes will be assessed during appraisal once the scope of the project is defined, as well as any potential significant or negative impact of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.





