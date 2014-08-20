Through the implementation of the EU-EDFI Private Sector Development Facility (EEDF), the financing institutions that make up the European Financing Partners (EFP) and the Interact Climate Change Facility (ICCF), in collaboration with the European Commission, would address the overall objective of reducing poverty and promoting economic development in Sub-Saharan Africa, and more specifically, increasing access to modern energy services, and promoting investments in renewable energy and in energy efficiency projects.

To achieve this, EEDF grant finance would leverage EFP/ICCF loan or equity finance in a new risk-sharing mechanism to address SE4All objectives in the following way: under EFP/ICCF the EDFIs and the EIB may consider to support private sector projects in the energy sector that address the objectives of SE4All but that are either at an early stage of development and/or have a higher risk profile than would normally be acceptable to them. In addition, TA would be available under the EEDF, to support feasibility studies, capacity building and advisory services, and/or provide a guarantee to the EFP/ICCF Financing Partners in order to facilitate the mobilisation of loan or equity finance to high impact projects in terms of SE4All objectives that are high risk and may otherwise not be acceptable for funding. Both TA and guarantees thus would provide significant additionality to financing partners’ portfolios.

The EIB would manage the facility on behalf of the EC. All decisions will be taken by either the EFP or the ICCF Investment Committee, in which the Commission will be represented.