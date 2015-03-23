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SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
669.600.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowakei : 669.600.000 €
Verkehr : 669.600.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/12/2018 : 319.600.000 €
6/11/2015 : 350.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/06/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowakei: EIB verstärkt Präsenz und kofinanziert vorrangige Verkehrsprojekte
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION TRAM TRACKS IN KOSICE (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
ZSSK ROLLING STOCK (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
D1 BUDIMIR - BIDOVCE (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
ZSR PUCHOV - ZILINA RAIL LINE UPGR (FL20140465)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 März 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/11/2015
20140465
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT,COMMUNICATIONS & PUBLIC WORKS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 670 million
EUR 4678 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Co-financing of investments in the transport sector under the Integrated Infrastructure operational programme and the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in the 2014-2020 period.

The project will co-finance schemes of the operational programmes for Transport under the Slovak Partnership Agreement 2014-2020. The operation will support Slovakia's priority investments in the transport sector. Most of the Slovak territory is classified as “less developed regions” eligible for European structural and investment funds (ESIF) in 2014-2020, thus is eligible under the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. The exception is the Bratislava region which is classified as a more developed region. The project is therefore in large eligible under Article 309 point (a): projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c): common interest.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Strategic environmental assessments (SEAs) are required by EU regulations for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds, in compliance with the requirements of SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The SEA related to the Transport operational programme will be assessed during the appraisal of the structural programme loan (SPL). The environmental impact and compliance of each scheme with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be assessed for each scheme to be financed by the proposed SPL. The Bank requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
25/06/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION TRAM TRACKS IN KOSICE (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
ZSSK ROLLING STOCK (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
D1 BUDIMIR - BIDOVCE (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
ZSR PUCHOV - ZILINA RAIL LINE UPGR (FL20140465)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowakei: EIB verstärkt Präsenz und kofinanziert vorrangige Verkehrsprojekte

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Jun 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
59972168
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140465
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/06/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020
Andere Links
Übersicht
SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020
Datenblätter
SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowakei: EIB verstärkt Präsenz und kofinanziert vorrangige Verkehrsprojekte
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION TRAM TRACKS IN KOSICE (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
ZSSK ROLLING STOCK (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
D1 BUDIMIR - BIDOVCE (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
ZSR PUCHOV - ZILINA RAIL LINE UPGR (FL20140465)

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowakei: EIB verstärkt Präsenz und kofinanziert vorrangige Verkehrsprojekte
Andere Links
Related public register
25/06/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION TRAM TRACKS IN KOSICE (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
ZSSK ROLLING STOCK (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
D1 BUDIMIR - BIDOVCE (FL20140465)
Related sub-project
ZSR PUCHOV - ZILINA RAIL LINE UPGR (FL20140465)

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