SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020

Strategic environmental assessments (SEAs) are required by EU regulations for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds, in compliance with the requirements of SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The SEA related to the Transport operational programme will be assessed during the appraisal of the structural programme loan (SPL). The environmental impact and compliance of each scheme with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be assessed for each scheme to be financed by the proposed SPL. The Bank requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law.