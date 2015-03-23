SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020

Übersicht
Co-financing of investments in the transport sector under the Integrated Infrastructure operational programme and the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in the 2014-2020 period.
The project will co-finance schemes of the operational programmes for Transport under the Slovak Partnership Agreement 2014-2020. The operation will support Slovakia's priority investments in the transport sector. Most of the Slovak territory is classified as “less developed regions” eligible for European structural and investment funds (ESIF) in 2014-2020, thus is eligible under the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. The exception is the Bratislava region which is classified as a more developed region. The project is therefore in large eligible under Article 309 point (a): projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c): common interest.
Strategic environmental assessments (SEAs) are required by EU regulations for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds, in compliance with the requirements of SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The SEA related to the Transport operational programme will be assessed during the appraisal of the structural programme loan (SPL). The environmental impact and compliance of each scheme with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be assessed for each scheme to be financed by the proposed SPL. The Bank requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.