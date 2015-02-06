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SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
600.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowakei : 600.000.000 €
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben : 600.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/06/2015 : 600.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment
Related public register
22/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowakei: EIB kofinanziert Projekte, die im Programmplanungszeitraum 2014-2020 EU-Zuschüsse erhalten

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 Februar 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/06/2015
20140464
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 600 million
EUR 14342 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Structural programme loan (SPL) supporting a number of EU co-funded operational programmes under the Partnership Agreement of Slovakia in the 2014-2020 period.

The operation is a standard national structural programme loan (SPL) supporting all operational programmes co-financed with EU grants in the 2014-2020 period. It is the Bank's third operation of this kind with Slovakia at central level and in principle it represents a continuation of the previous operation in the 2007-2013 programing period, NDP Framework Loan II. Slovakia will implement its development strategy through seven Operational Programmes (OPs) as agreed with the EU Commission in the Partnership Agreement utilising EU funds available for Slovakia in the 2014-2020 programming period. There will be five sectoral and one regional OP and one OP dedicated to technical assistance. The overall financial contribution from EU funds amounts to EUR 13.77bn. This represents up to 85% of the total programme financial allocation (cost) which needs to be complemented by national public resources (central, regional or municipal) as well as by private funds, where applicable. Although, the operation will support all sectors, it is proposed, subject to the agreement with the promoter, that the new operation would focus on small and medium-sized schemes only, while large (major) projects would be in a separate operation. Investment schemes will be implemented across the entire territory of Slovakia, mostly classified as less developed regions (except for the Bratislava region, qualified as a more developed region) under the EU cohesion policy in the 2014-2020 programming period.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Strategic Environmental Assessments (SEAs) are required by EU regulations for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds, in compliance with the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a structural programme loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Kommentar(e)

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Weitere Unterlagen
20/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
20/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
20/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
20/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment
22/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowakei: EIB kofinanziert Projekte, die im Programmplanungszeitraum 2014-2020 EU-Zuschüsse erhalten

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Apr 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56037114
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140464
Sektor(en)
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Apr 2016
Sprache
Slovakisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56037217
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140464
Sektor(en)
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Apr 2016
Sprache
Slovakisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56037703
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140464
Sektor(en)
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Apr 2016
Sprache
Slovakisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
57427905
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140464
Sektor(en)
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Apr 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
58561427
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140464
Sektor(en)
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment
Related public register
22/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Andere Links
Übersicht
SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Datenblätter
SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowakei: EIB kofinanziert Projekte, die im Programmplanungszeitraum 2014-2020 EU-Zuschüsse erhalten

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowakei: EIB kofinanziert Projekte, die im Programmplanungszeitraum 2014-2020 EU-Zuschüsse erhalten
Andere Links
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment
Related public register
22/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)

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