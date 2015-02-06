SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)

The operation is a standard national structural programme loan (SPL) supporting all operational programmes co-financed with EU grants in the 2014-2020 period. It is the Bank's third operation of this kind with Slovakia at central level and in principle it represents a continuation of the previous operation in the 2007-2013 programing period, NDP Framework Loan II. Slovakia will implement its development strategy through seven Operational Programmes (OPs) as agreed with the EU Commission in the Partnership Agreement utilising EU funds available for Slovakia in the 2014-2020 programming period. There will be five sectoral and one regional OP and one OP dedicated to technical assistance. The overall financial contribution from EU funds amounts to EUR 13.77bn. This represents up to 85% of the total programme financial allocation (cost) which needs to be complemented by national public resources (central, regional or municipal) as well as by private funds, where applicable. Although, the operation will support all sectors, it is proposed, subject to the agreement with the promoter, that the new operation would focus on small and medium-sized schemes only, while large (major) projects would be in a separate operation. Investment schemes will be implemented across the entire territory of Slovakia, mostly classified as less developed regions (except for the Bratislava region, qualified as a more developed region) under the EU cohesion policy in the 2014-2020 programming period.