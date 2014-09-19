FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

Germany, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank’s appraisal will take into account the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant to the project, will be further examined during appraisal, as well as compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC and the EU Flood Directive 2007/60/EC. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.