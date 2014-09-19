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FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 200.000.000 €
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/12/2014 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 September 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/12/2014
20140441
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 1800 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

A project in support of investments necessary to repair damage caused by the severe floods of 2013 in the federal state of Saxony. Financing of the repair works is structured in a form of a fund; the EIB loan will complement this scheme, carried out by Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB).

This EIB-funded operation focuses on restoration and reconstruction of fundamental public and private infrastructure in Saxony, while taking into account planned flood protection measures in Saxony. The investment programme seeks to re-establish the conditions for economic growth and sustainable development, and to support social cohesion and job creation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Germany, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank’s appraisal will take into account the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant to the project, will be further examined during appraisal, as well as compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC and the EU Flood Directive 2007/60/EC. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC and/or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
55882140
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140441
Sektor(en)
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN
Andere Links
Übersicht
FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN
Datenblätter
FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

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