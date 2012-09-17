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EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
33.781.167,76 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ungarn : 33.781.167,76 €
Dienstleistungen : 33.781.167,76 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/12/2014 : 33.781.167,76 €
Andere Links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: EIB vergibt 218 Millionen Euro zur Kofinanzierung von Projekten im Eisenbahnsektor und im Bereich der Laserforschungsinfrastruktur ergänzend zur Förderung durch EU-Mittel.

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 September 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/12/2014
20140438
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 35 million
EUR 234 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Implementation of the ELI laser research center in Hungary.

ELI is a new research infrastructure (RI) of pan-European interest and part of the European ESFRI Roadmap. It is a laser facility that aims to host some of the most intense lasers worldwide, apply the new generation of high-power lasers in the field of fundamental and applied research of interaction of ultra-intense radiation, develop new interdisciplinary research opportunities with light from these lasers and secondary radiation derived from them, and make them available to an international scientific user community. Host countries will be Hungary, Czech Republic and Romania.

In Hungary, the ELI-ALPS research equipment to be built in Szeged will be dedicated to extremely fast dynamics by taking snap-shots in the attosecond (1 as = 10-18 s) scale of the electron dynamics in atoms, molecules, plasmas and solids. Such extremely short pulses are necessary for observing elementary processes in atoms and molecules, as well as to reveal physical events of light-matter interactions on the surfaces of solids. It will also pursue research in ultrahigh-intensity laser.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is covered by Annex II of the Council Directive 85/337/EEC on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The expert authorities did not raise objections against the development and decided (Decision 87.092-2-13/2012 dated 17.09.2012) after conclusion of the screening that the planned project does not have significant impacts and that no EIA is necessary. The authorities responsible for monitoring the Natura 2000 site declared that they do not expect the construction and operation of the facility to have any effect on sites in the vicinity of the project.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

"InnovFin - EU Finance for Innovators" is an innovative credit-risk-sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank Group. It aims to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments

Weitere Unterlagen
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: EIB vergibt 218 Millionen Euro zur Kofinanzierung von Projekten im Eisenbahnsektor und im Bereich der Laserforschungsinfrastruktur ergänzend zur Förderung durch EU-Mittel.

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Jan 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
55886794
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140438
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Feb 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184635157
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140438
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: EIB vergibt 218 Millionen Euro zur Kofinanzierung von Projekten im Eisenbahnsektor und im Bereich der Laserforschungsinfrastruktur ergänzend zur Förderung durch EU-Mittel.

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: EIB vergibt 218 Millionen Euro zur Kofinanzierung von Projekten im Eisenbahnsektor und im Bereich der Laserforschungsinfrastruktur ergänzend zur Förderung durch EU-Mittel.
Andere Links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
23/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE

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