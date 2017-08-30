JIRAMA ANDEKALEKA HYDRO EXPANSION

If located within the EU, the expansion of a hydropower plant and the substations would fall under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive. According to national environmental legislation, the capacity expansion of the project falls below the national threshold (150 MW) above which an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be mandatory; thus the authorities have not requested an EIA. The works will be within existing infrastructure; therefore the residual environmental impacts will be less significant. The main temporary impact is expected during construction. The project site is isolated with no immediate neighbours. Any possible negative social impact is thus expected to be negligible. According to the promoter there is no nature conservation site in the vicinity that could be affected.