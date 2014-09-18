TYRES RDI (GFI)

The promoter's RDI activities concern investments in research, development and innovation that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and do not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the relevant EU Directives.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.