EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT

The project comprises the promoter’s investments from 2014 to 2018 in its existing district heat and water grids located in the city of Klagenfurt (Austria). Concerning the district heating component, investments are related to the refurbishment of the district heating system, its expansion to new clients, and a substantial change of heat supply. The latter comprises the following key measures and is expected to lead to a significant increase in renewable energy use (mainly cogeneration based): • Conversion of a large heavy fuel oil fired base load cogeneration plant in the city centre, that is at the end of its technical lifetime, into a 120 MWth natural gas fired plant and peak load boiler; • Installation of a new oil or gas fired reserve and peak load heating plant (presumably around 30 MWth) in the West of the city, including grid connection; and • Installation of a grid connection to a new biomass cogeneration plant (around 50 MWth) in the East of the city which will become the system’s base load heat supplier in future (the biomass cogeneration plant itself is outside the scope of this operation because it will be implemented by a third party based on a long term heat-offtake agreement with the promoter). The water related investments, mainly replacement of distribution pipes, will ensure the efficiency of the distribution system. Other investments in the water treatment system will ensure compliance with European Drinking water standards. The promoter also intends to undertake a cross-border project to reduce water losses in the transmission systems.