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N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
21.805.500 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 21.805.500 €
Verkehr : 21.805.500 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/01/2016 : 21.805.500 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB fördert den Bau der Umgehung von New Ross

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 März 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/01/2016
20140019
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 22 million
EUR 217 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The N25 New Ross bypass involves the construction of approximately 16km of new road on sections of both the N25 and N30 roads in Ireland. The N25 road forms part of the comprehensive TEN-T (Trans European Transport) network. The project will be procured as a PPP. The concessionaire will be required to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the aforementioned sections of road for an expected period of 25 years upon construction completion.

The bypass will remove a major bottleneck on the N25 route, improving access from the cities of Cork and Waterford to the port of Rosslare, Ireland’s busiest port outside Dublin. It will also link the N25 with the N30 New Ross to Enniscorthy road.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The main environmental and planning approval permits have been obtained for the project and subject to compliance with the conditions therein, it was concluded the proposed road development would not adversely affect the integrity of any European site, would not result in significant adverse effects on the environment and would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area. The Bank will require a formal declaration, acceptable to the Bank, on the assessment carried out under Article 6 of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the outcome on this assessment, duly signed by the competent environmental authority.

The project is being procured as a Public Private Partnership. The PPP contract will be tendered following the negotiated procedure with publication in the OJEU (on the 26th of March 2013, ref. 2013/S 060-099805). The ITN was issued in November 2013 and four firms were shortlisted. Tenders are due in June 2014 with the award of contract/financial close expected by Q1, 2015. In keeping with EU Directive 2004/18/EC, the procedure is acceptable to the Bank.

Kommentar(e)

The project may be the first implementation of the Project Bond Initiative in Ireland.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/04/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
03/06/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB fördert den Bau der Umgehung von New Ross

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Apr 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
52323257
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140019
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jun 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53081930
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140019
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
161309467
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140019
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Andere Links
Übersicht
N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Datenblätter
N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB fördert den Bau der Umgehung von New Ross

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB fördert den Bau der Umgehung von New Ross
Andere Links
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP

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