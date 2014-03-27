N25 NEW ROSS BYPASS PPP

The main environmental and planning approval permits have been obtained for the project and subject to compliance with the conditions therein, it was concluded the proposed road development would not adversely affect the integrity of any European site, would not result in significant adverse effects on the environment and would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area. The Bank will require a formal declaration, acceptable to the Bank, on the assessment carried out under Article 6 of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the outcome on this assessment, duly signed by the competent environmental authority.