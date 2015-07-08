Maldives Sustainable Energy Development

Given the technical scope of the project, were it in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring the screening of the project by the competent authority to determine whether a full EIA would be required. ADB, as lead co-financier, has already completed a full environmental and social due diligence process, for which environmental and social framework studies have been prepared (covering the whole project, i.e. 160 or so islands) and approved by the competent authority. Specific atoll or sub-project-specific environmental and social assessments will be prepared at a later stage; these have already been prepared and approved for five pilot islands (Phase I). On a preliminary basis, the environmental and social assessment is understood to be in line with the Bank's standards. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.