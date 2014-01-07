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ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
233.673.594,88 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vereinigtes Königreich : 233.673.594,88 €
Telekommunikation : 233.673.594,88 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/06/2014 : 233.673.594,88 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB-Darlehen von 190 Mio. GBP an Arqiva zur Umsetzung der Pläne für Smart Metering, digitales Radio und WLAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Januar 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/06/2014
20130490
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARQIVA TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
ARQIVA FINANCING NO 1 LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 258 million (GBP 220 million)
EUR 522 million (GBP 446 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Deployment across the UK of mobile and communication infrastructure to enable mobile network delivery and advanced smart energy metering.

The project concerns priority components of Arqiva’s investment programme on the 2013-2018 period, in particular a smart metering platform for the electricity and gas utilities, Wi-Fi telecoms infrastructure provided to telecom operators and property owners, two new High Definition (HD) multiplexes for TV channels, a new Digital Radio platform and capital expenditure for renewal of existing assets.
The smart metering platform will cover Scotland and the North of England whereas the other installations will be located all over the UK.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has traditionally many activities using wireless electromagnetic transmission (mobile and WiFi networks, backhaul carrier, TV terrestrial broadcasting, satellite uplinks). It will also provide a new electricity metering service using wireless transmission. For its installations it will be also verified the compliance with Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU and its UK transposition and impacts on nature protected areas forming part of Natura 2000 network - falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC.

The promoter has activity in multiple sectors and the project will be multi-scheme. The Bank will require the Promoter, if applicable to project components, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2004/17/EC for operations in electricity sector and Directive 2004/18/EC for schemes implemented under State and/or EU aid, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/04/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB-Darlehen von 190 Mio. GBP an Arqiva zur Umsetzung der Pläne für Smart Metering, digitales Radio und WLAN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Apr 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
52405326
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130490
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jan 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123282156
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20130490
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
ARQIVA TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB-Darlehen von 190 Mio. GBP an Arqiva zur Umsetzung der Pläne für Smart Metering, digitales Radio und WLAN

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB-Darlehen von 190 Mio. GBP an Arqiva zur Umsetzung der Pläne für Smart Metering, digitales Radio und WLAN
Andere Links
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

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