OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Under Moroccan Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

Within the EU, the promoter, being a public contracting authority, would be subject to public procurement procedures according to 2004/17/EU, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU. In line with the Bank's principles and its statute, the promoter is following the provisions of the Bank's Guide to Procurement, which includes amongst others international competitive bidding and Official Journal of the EU contract notice publication for the items to be financed by the Bank.