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OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
82.100.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Marokko : 82.100.000 €
Energie : 82.100.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/11/2016 : 32.100.000 €
22/12/2014 : 50.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 32.100.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Andere Links
Related public register
12/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Framework ESIA for Ouarzazate I, II & III
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro III Tower CSP Plant

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 Juni 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2014
20130468
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
MOROCCAN AGENCY FOR SOLAR ENERGY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 82 million
EUR 855 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction and operation of a 150 MW concentrating solar power (CSP) Tower plant under the third phase of the Ouarzazate solar power complex.

The project's main objective is to help developing a globally-available, non-carbon power generation technology that ultimately may not require fossil fuel back-up capacity and reduce the costs of CSP for world benefit. By creating a new green industry and increasing the penetration of renewable energy in the country's energy mix, the project will contribute to Morocco's objectives of a more secure energy supply, energy diversification, CO2 emission reductions, increased employment, and protecting the local environment.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Under Moroccan Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

Within the EU, the promoter, being a public contracting authority, would be subject to public procurement procedures according to 2004/17/EU, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU. In line with the Bank's principles and its statute, the promoter is following the provisions of the Bank's Guide to Procurement, which includes amongst others international competitive bidding and Official Journal of the EU contract notice publication for the items to be financed by the Bank.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
21/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Framework ESIA for Ouarzazate I, II & III
16/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro III Tower CSP Plant

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53800243
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130468
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Marokko
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Framework ESIA for Ouarzazate I, II & III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Apr 2016
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53830098
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20130468
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Marokko
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro III Tower CSP Plant
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Apr 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
57981755
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130468
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Marokko
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Framework ESIA for Ouarzazate I, II & III
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro III Tower CSP Plant
Andere Links
Übersicht
OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
Datenblätter
OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)

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