OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)

Übersicht
Construction and operation of a 200 MW CSP Parabolic trough plant under the next phase of the Ouarzazate solar power complex.
The project’s main objective is to help developing a globally-available, non-carbon power generation technology that ultimately may not require fossil fuel back-up capacity and reduce the costs of CSP for world benefit. By creating a new green industry and increasing the penetration of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix, the project will contribute to Morocco’s objectives of a more secure energy supply, energy diversification, CO2 emission reductions, increased employment and protecting the local environment.
If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Under Moroccan Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation, which has already been performed and approved. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.
Within the EU, the promoter, being a public contracting authority, would be subject to public procurement procedures according to 2004/17/EU, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU. In line with the Bank’s principles and its statute, the promoter is following the provisions of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, which includes amongst others international competitive bidding and Official Journal of the EU contract notice publication for the items to be financed by the Bank.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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