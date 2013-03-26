KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME

The Promoter is Europe’s largest copper producer, the world’s largest silver producer and produces on top a variety of metallic and chemical by-products. This position is based on a world-class underground ore deposit. The company has embarked on a longer term programme to modernise its production facilities, to render them more efficient and bring them in line with latest environmental legislative requirements. These measures will contribute to keep the company competitive for the foreseeable future and therefore support sustainable growth in this less developed region of Europe. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a), i.e. projects for developing less-developed regions and also touches upon points (b) modernisation (resource efficiency) and (c) common European interest (Raw Materials Initiative).

These technological improvements will not only lead to improved production capacities, but also to a lower energy use with less emissions of dust, CO2, SO2 and NOx in line with the European Union’s IED (Industrial Emissions Directive).

Further, the conversion of the Legnica smelter to a 100% dedicated waste-derived/ secondary raw materials smelter contributes to the objectives of the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive - WEEE) and additionally reducing further the specific energy consumption of the metal produced.