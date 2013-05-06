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LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
51.786.639,05 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Costa Rica : 51.786.639,05 €
Energie : 51.786.639,05 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/11/2013 : 51.786.639,05 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 Mai 2013
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/11/2013
20130037
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
INSTITUTO COSTARRICENSE DE ELECTRICIDAD (ICE)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 52 million
EUR 254 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project involves the extension of a geothermal power generating plant with a new turbine hall, condensing steam turbine unit providing a total of 55 MWe, and the extension of production at the existing steamfield. The plant is located in north-western Costa Rica.

The project will provide for growing electricity demand from a renewable energy source, supporting the EU priority targets of climate change mitigation and renewable energy. The project will provide the Costa Rican electricity network with renewable energy. Transmission interconnections to neighbouring countries will allow for regional trade of produced electricity. Costa Rican electricity is produced almost totally from renewable sources, while Nicaraguan electricity generation is 65% fossil-based. This project will avoid the emission of CO2 and other harmful air pollutants from alternative fossil fuel generation at the national or regional level. The project is expected to increase Las Pailas geothermal power plant production with 410 GWh/a. The project produces base load renewable energy and production does not change significantly with the seasons or weather conditions, unlike other renewable energy plants in Costa Rica. This is an extra benefit of the project, as the majority of Costa Rican and regional renewable generation is seasonal/weather dependent.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project promoter has made the relevant studies, produced the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Pailas 1 project and updated it for this Pailas 2 project. ESIA documentation and process has been approved by competent environmental authority SETENA. The Bank will review the ESIA process and documentation during the appraisal and ensure compliance with its environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
17/06/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
17/06/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Jan 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
48107454
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130037
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Costa Rica
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jun 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53221796
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20130037
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Costa Rica
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jun 2014
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53219900
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20130037
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Costa Rica
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135176293
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20130037
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Costa Rica
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
Datenblätter
LAS PAILAS GEOTHERMAL PROJECT

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