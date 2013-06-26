FEMIP SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FACILITY

The operation will focus on small-size projects with, in principle, limited environmental impacts. Depending on their technical characteristics the investments may be categorised as projects falling under Annex II of the EU Enviromental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to local legislation or the competent authority to determine whether or not an EIA is required. It cannot be excluded at this stage that some of the schemes may require an EIA. In all cases where a formal EIA is required, a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website (or that of another involved European financial institution) at the time of allocation. Public consultation will be conducted as required. These will be verified by the financial institution and reviewed by the Bank. The borrower will be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for part-financing by the Bank have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance.