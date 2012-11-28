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BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
95.094.434 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 95.094.434 €
Dienstleistungen : 95.094.434 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/07/2014 : 22.470.000 €
27/03/2015 : 22.624.434 €
18/12/2015 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen für energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB fördert erneut energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 November 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/07/2014
20120498
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 1
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 95 million
EUR 182 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey residential buildings located in Sector 1 Bucharest. The investments will extend to 457 buildings comprising about 26 100 apartments, which shall be refurbished during 2014-2017. The investment will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar insulation). The project follows up on the 1st phase of the energy efficiency programme for residential buildings undertaken by the Municipality of Sector 1 of Bucharest and financed by the EIB in 2011.

The proposed investments aim at reducing energy losses in multi-family lodgements and thus reducing consumption of energy resources. Thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey residential buildings is part of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan of Romania aimed at bringing environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. For all buildings refurbished under the operation, energy performance certificates will be required. An independent verification of the quality of works and achieved energy savings will be implemented under the supervision of the Bank for selected buildings.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, if applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal to ensure that the promoter will follow suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, such that contracts will be in line with the project’s best interests. The review will include verifying compliance with relevant national and EU legislation on procurement, which may include publication in the OJEU, where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
22/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen für energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB fördert erneut energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Jul 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53106165
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120498
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
190594366
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120498
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Andere Links
Übersicht
BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Datenblätter
BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen für energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB fördert erneut energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen für energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB fördert erneut energieeffiziente Wohngebäudesanierung in Bukarest
Andere Links
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

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