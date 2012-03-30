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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 500.000.000 €
Energie : 5.000.000 €
Müllbeseitigung : 6.600.000 €
Industrie : 28.600.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 30.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 51.450.000 €
Bildung : 70.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 74.800.000 €
Verkehr : 90.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 143.550.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/12/2014 : 2.500.000 €
12/12/2013 : 2.500.000 €
12/12/2013 : 3.300.000 €
15/12/2014 : 3.300.000 €
12/12/2013 : 14.300.000 €
15/12/2014 : 14.300.000 €
12/12/2013 : 15.000.000 €
15/12/2014 : 15.000.000 €
12/12/2013 : 25.725.000 €
15/12/2014 : 25.725.000 €
12/12/2013 : 35.000.000 €
15/12/2014 : 35.000.000 €
12/12/2013 : 37.400.000 €
15/12/2014 : 37.400.000 €
12/12/2013 : 45.000.000 €
15/12/2014 : 45.000.000 €
12/12/2013 : 71.775.000 €
15/12/2014 : 71.775.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet mit andalusischer Regionalregierung zwei Finanzierungsverträge über 380 Mio EUR

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 September 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/12/2013
20120330
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE ANDALUCIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 4353 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Co-financing of priority investments within the scope of Junta de Andalucía's Strategic Reference Framework 2007-2013

This operation aims at the co-financing of multi-sector investment schemes included in the European Regional Development and Cohesion Funds Operational Programmes falling under the authority of the Junta de Andalucía. This operation will ensure the successful absorption of the remaining grant funds and thus it will assist in avoiding a potential loss of part of the Structural Funds allocated to Andalucía. The Bank’s loan will result in significant value-added for the region, as it will facilitate the effective delivery of funds to final beneficiaries and it will indirectly support the region in the implementation of its sectorial investment programmes, enhancing Andalucía’s economic growth prospects.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Strategic Environmental Assessments are required under the Regional Operational Programme and the Cohesion Fund-ERDF National Operation Programme, in compliance with the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
25/09/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet mit andalusischer Regionalregierung zwei Finanzierungsverträge über 380 Mio EUR

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
62122283
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120330
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Verkehr
Industrie
Telekommunikation
Energie
Dienstleistungen
Müllbeseitigung
Stadtentwicklung
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
78804531
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120330
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Verkehr
Industrie
Telekommunikation
Energie
Dienstleistungen
Müllbeseitigung
Stadtentwicklung
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Andere Links
Übersicht
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Datenblätter
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet mit andalusischer Regionalregierung zwei Finanzierungsverträge über 380 Mio EUR

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet mit andalusischer Regionalregierung zwei Finanzierungsverträge über 380 Mio EUR
Andere Links
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
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