EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING (ANDALUCIA)

Strategic Environmental Assessments are required under the Regional Operational Programme and the Cohesion Fund-ERDF National Operation Programme, in compliance with the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.