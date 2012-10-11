BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY

If the project components were located in the EU they would fall under Annex II of the EIA directive leaving it up to the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The project components are not located near or within areas of nature conservation, and no protected flora and fauna will be adversely affected. No project components will entail permanent physical displacement, however for the associated transmission line components there will be temporary displacement of small businesses and impact on land for crops. The requirement for an EIA, and extent of social assessment required, will be assessed during appraisal.