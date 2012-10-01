Details of the projects and Regional Funds’ environmental due diligence procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular the procedures for ensuring compliance with the principles of the EU Environmental Directives. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include a reasonable endeavours obligation on the Fund Advisor to ensure that the Regional Funds and the portfolio companies are in compliance with the Bank’s environmental and social principles and standards. If an underlying investment is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the Fund Advisor will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and where relevant written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.