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GEEREF

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
10.100.000 €
Sektor(en)
Energie : 10.100.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2013 : 1.010.000 €
20/12/2013 : 3.030.000 €
20/12/2013 : 3.030.000 €
20/12/2013 : 3.030.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEEREF
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GEEREF

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Oktober 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2013
20120175
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund (GEEREF)
EIF /EIB
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 10 million
EUR 216 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund (GEEREF) invests in Regional Funds, which in turn invest in target projects and companies dedicated primarily to energy efficiency and renewable energy to support access to clean energy in developing countries and economies in transition. Geographical focus is Sub-Saharan Africa; East and South Asia as well as the Pacific; non-EU Eastern Europe, Russia and Central Asia; Latin America and the Caribbean; Middle East and North Africa.

The proposed operation will contribute to environmental sustainability, and in particular to tackling climate change, the main objective of the Global Climate Change Mandate (CCM). The operation concerns the financing of renewable energy, energy efficiency and other climate change mitigation investments located in developing countries, in line with EU and EIB priority objectives for combating climate change and thus for promoting sustainable, competitive and secure energy supplies.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Details of the projects and Regional Funds’ environmental due diligence procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular the procedures for ensuring compliance with the principles of the EU Environmental Directives. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include a reasonable endeavours obligation on the Fund Advisor to ensure that the Regional Funds and the portfolio companies are in compliance with the Bank’s environmental and social principles and standards. If an underlying investment is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the Fund Advisor will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and where relevant written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

The Bank will require the Fund Advisor to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. Most of the project promoters are expected to be private companies for which the Fund Manager will have to verify during appraisal whether they have received any special or exclusive rights in particular for what concerns the hydro schemes concessions and verify that the provisions of the guide are respected.

Weitere Unterlagen
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEEREF
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GEEREF
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEEREF
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Jan 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
46270903
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120175
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Asien und Lateinamerika
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Afrika
Regionalvorhaben - Asien
Regionalvorhaben - Lateinamerika
Regional - Russland, Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GEEREF
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130485243
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120175
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Asien und Lateinamerika
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Afrika
Regionalvorhaben - Asien
Regionalvorhaben - Lateinamerika
Regional - Russland, Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GEEREF
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GEEREF
Andere Links
Übersicht
Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund (GEEREF)
Datenblätter
GEEREF

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