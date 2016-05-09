AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY

The underlying investments to be guaranteed by the AEGF are expected to include renewable energy, energy efficiency, small-scale hybrid energy systems, electricity transmission and distribution projects. All projects will require environmental and social (E&S) screening and will need to comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards. Some projects may be required to undertake an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in line with national legislation or in order to meet the Bank's requirements. In such cases, the EIA studies will be published on the Bank's website. The agents managing the operation will adopt an environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy and a social and environmental management system (SEMS) in line with the Bank's standards, incl. a grievance mechanism.