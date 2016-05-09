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AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
42.162.071 €
Sektor(en)
Energie : 42.162.071 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2017 : 42.162.071 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Erste Versicherung mit langer Laufzeit gegen politische Risiken soll Investitionen von 1,4 Milliarden US-Dollar in saubere Energien in Afrika abdecken

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Mai 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2017
20120168
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Munich Re
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 50 million (EUR 47 million)
USD 1389 million (EUR 1304 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The Africa Energy Guarantee Facility (AEGF) consists of a guarantee to support reinsurers in the provision of investment and trade insurance services for the African energy sector through local partners. The operation is initiated by the EIB and forms part of the Bank's response under the UN Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All) initiative. It is proposed to establish AEGF to provide political and comprehensive credit risk insurance and reinsurance to SE4All projects in Africa.

The proposed operation consists of a guarantee for a dedicated reinsurance vehicle targeting eligible SE4All projects in sub-Saharan Africa. Eligible investment projects to be covered by the guarantee will include renewable energy, energy efficiency, small-scale hybrid energy systems, electricity transmission and distribution. AEGF's capital would include contributions from an already identified group of public and private insurance and reinsurance companies with existing operations in Africa. The objective is to enhance the availability of long-term capital for the African energy sector through provision of investment insurance services.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The underlying investments to be guaranteed by the AEGF are expected to include renewable energy, energy efficiency, small-scale hybrid energy systems, electricity transmission and distribution projects. All projects will require environmental and social (E&S) screening and will need to comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards. Some projects may be required to undertake an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in line with national legislation or in order to meet the Bank's requirements. In such cases, the EIA studies will be published on the Bank's website. The agents managing the operation will adopt an environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy and a social and environmental management system (SEMS) in line with the Bank's standards, incl. a grievance mechanism.

The Bank will require the AEGF manager to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. Most of the project promoters are expected to be private companies for which the AEGF manager will have to verify during appraisal whether the projects have obtained any special or exclusive rights, and verify that the provisions of the guide are respected.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Erste Versicherung mit langer Laufzeit gegen politische Risiken soll Investitionen von 1,4 Milliarden US-Dollar in saubere Energien in Afrika abdecken

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jan 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
81258229
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120168
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Afrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Andere Links
Übersicht
AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Datenblätter
AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Erste Versicherung mit langer Laufzeit gegen politische Risiken soll Investitionen von 1,4 Milliarden US-Dollar in saubere Energien in Afrika abdecken

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Erste Versicherung mit langer Laufzeit gegen politische Risiken soll Investitionen von 1,4 Milliarden US-Dollar in saubere Energien in Afrika abdecken
Andere Links
Related public register
14/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFRICA ENERGY GUARANTEE FACILITY

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