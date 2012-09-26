GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
COMMUNAUTE URBAINE DU GRAND NANCY
Creation of two high-quality Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes and acquisition of vehicles, construction of two intermodal hubs and two park-and-ride facilities in the city of Nancy.
- Encourage sustainable development in the city.
- Promote the use of public transport and reduce the number of individual journeys by motorised means of transport.
- Share public areas through greater emphasis on more sustainable travel modes.
The project comes under Annex II to the EU Directive on environmental impact assessments (EIAs) according to which the need for a comprehensive EIA is decided on the basis of a case-by-case analysis by the competent authority. EIAs were performed for line 2 of the BRT and the reconstruction of Place Thiers as a part of the legal procedure for the design and approval of infrastructure projects in France (declaration of public interest). Both project components received a positive opinion from the corresponding competent authorities, including the environmental bodies, and were granted the necessary approvals for their implementation. A more detailed examination of all aspects relating to EU environmental directives, including the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), the 'Habitats' Directive (92/43/EEC) and the 'Birds' Directive (79/409/EEC), will be performed during the final project appraisal.
Despite some temporary disruption associated with the construction work (noise, vibration, traffic disruption, etc.) during the project's implementation, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact overall thanks to the expansion of the public transport service.
The promoter - Communauté urbaine du Grand Nancy - is subject to and applies public procurement procedures according to the regulations of the European Union. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts for the project's implementation have been/are attributed in accordance with the relevant legislation applicable to EU contracts (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC) by publishing tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, if necessary. The procurement procedures followed/to be followed by the promoter are therefore appropriate for the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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