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GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
55.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 55.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 11.550.000 €
Verkehr : 43.450.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/02/2013 : 11.550.000 €
7/02/2013 : 43.450.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Line 2 - FR
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Place Thiers - FR
Related public register
19/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB fördert Ausbau des Nahverkehrs im Großraum Nancy

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 September 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/02/2013
20120162
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GREATER NANCY URBAN TRANSPORT

COMMUNAUTE URBAINE DU GRAND NANCY

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Creation of two high-quality Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes and acquisition of vehicles, construction of two intermodal hubs and two park-and-ride facilities in the city of Nancy.

- Encourage sustainable development in the city.
- Promote the use of public transport and reduce the number of individual journeys by motorised means of transport.
- Share public areas through greater emphasis on more sustainable travel modes.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comes under Annex II to the EU Directive on environmental impact assessments (EIAs) according to which the need for a comprehensive EIA is decided on the basis of a case-by-case analysis by the competent authority. EIAs were performed for line 2 of the BRT and the reconstruction of Place Thiers as a part of the legal procedure for the design and approval of infrastructure projects in France (declaration of public interest). Both project components received a positive opinion from the corresponding competent authorities, including the environmental bodies, and were granted the necessary approvals for their implementation. A more detailed examination of all aspects relating to EU environmental directives, including the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), the 'Habitats' Directive (92/43/EEC) and the 'Birds' Directive (79/409/EEC), will be performed during the final project appraisal.
Despite some temporary disruption associated with the construction work (noise, vibration, traffic disruption, etc.) during the project's implementation, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact overall thanks to the expansion of the public transport service.

The promoter - Communauté urbaine du Grand Nancy - is subject to and applies public procurement procedures according to the regulations of the European Union. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts for the project's implementation have been/are attributed in accordance with the relevant legislation applicable to EU contracts (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC) by publishing tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, if necessary. The procurement procedures followed/to be followed by the promoter are therefore appropriate for the project and satisfactory to the Bank.

Weitere Unterlagen
19/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
11/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Line 2 - FR
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Place Thiers - FR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB fördert Ausbau des Nahverkehrs im Großraum Nancy

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Dec 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56599661
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120162
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
137611015
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120162
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Andere Links
Übersicht
GREATER NANCY URBAN TRANSPORT
Datenblätter
GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Line 2 - FR
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Place Thiers - FR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB fördert Ausbau des Nahverkehrs im Großraum Nancy

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB fördert Ausbau des Nahverkehrs im Großraum Nancy
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Line 2 - FR
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Place Thiers - FR
Related public register
19/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS

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Weitere Veröffentlichungen