ZAMBON R&D

The R&D activities encompassed within this project will not materially change current practices and will be carried out within existing facilities making use of existing laboratories. Thus an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the EU Directive 97/11, as amended by Directive 2003/35, is not required. This project also concerns the construction of new buildings, and could therefore be covered by Annex II of the directive 97/11 as amended by 2003/35 in relation to urban development. The decision made by the competent authorities for requesting (or not) an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats' and Birds' Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.