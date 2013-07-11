PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW

Übersicht
The project consists of the modernisation of 58km of an existing dual electrified railway line in the Silesian and Malopolskie regions between Sosnowiec Jezor and Krakow Mydiniki in southern Poland.
The project will be located on the TEN T comprehensive network, according to the proposed revision of the TEN T guidelines. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote longer distance travel by rail by improving interoperability between Member States. The project will thereby enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is also located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access promotes regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects to develop less developed regions as well as point (c) common interest. The project is expected to be co-funded under the 2007-2013 Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment. JASPERS is supporting the preparation of the application to the OPIE. The project’s compliance with the Lending Policy for Transport (Decision CA/452/11) is to be confirmed during appraisal.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and was screened in by the Competent Authorities. Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) have been performed and the Competent Authorities gave their positive Environmental Decision (ED) for all sections of the project at various times during 2008 and 2012 (four decisions plus one amended decision, all from two different regions). The project lies adjacent to Krzeszowice Site of Community Interest (PLH120044) and is located in the vicinity of a number of other Natura 2000 sites. Outside these European protected areas, various protected species may also be impacted by the project. So the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. This is to be further appraised.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.