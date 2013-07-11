PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW

The project will be located on the TEN T comprehensive network, according to the proposed revision of the TEN T guidelines. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote longer distance travel by rail by improving interoperability between Member States. The project will thereby enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is also located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access promotes regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects to develop less developed regions as well as point (c) common interest. The project is expected to be co-funded under the 2007-2013 Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment. JASPERS is supporting the preparation of the application to the OPIE. The project’s compliance with the Lending Policy for Transport (Decision CA/452/11) is to be confirmed during appraisal.