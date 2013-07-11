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PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
268.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 268.000.000 €
Verkehr : 268.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/06/2014 : 268.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW - Modernisation of E30/C-E30 railway line- section Opole - Kraków
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB-Darlehen von 268 Millionen Euro zur Modernisierung der Eisenbahn

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Juli 2013
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/06/2014
20120043
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 268 million
EUR 413 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the modernisation of 58km of an existing dual electrified railway line in the Silesian and Malopolskie regions between Sosnowiec Jezor and Krakow Mydiniki in southern Poland.

The project will be located on the TEN T comprehensive network, according to the proposed revision of the TEN T guidelines. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote longer distance travel by rail by improving interoperability between Member States. The project will thereby enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is also located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access promotes regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects to develop less developed regions as well as point (c) common interest. The project is expected to be co-funded under the 2007-2013 Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment. JASPERS is supporting the preparation of the application to the OPIE. The project’s compliance with the Lending Policy for Transport (Decision CA/452/11) is to be confirmed during appraisal.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and was screened in by the Competent Authorities. Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) have been performed and the Competent Authorities gave their positive Environmental Decision (ED) for all sections of the project at various times during 2008 and 2012 (four decisions plus one amended decision, all from two different regions). The project lies adjacent to Krzeszowice Site of Community Interest (PLH120044) and is located in the vicinity of a number of other Natura 2000 sites. Outside these European protected areas, various protected species may also be impacted by the project. So the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. This is to be further appraised.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
15/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
20/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW - Modernisation of E30/C-E30 railway line- section Opole - Kraków
17/06/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB-Darlehen von 268 Millionen Euro zur Modernisierung der Eisenbahn

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jan 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
50067967
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120043
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW - Modernisation of E30/C-E30 railway line- section Opole - Kraków
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53221791
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120043
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jun 2014
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53219892
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120043
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW - Modernisation of E30/C-E30 railway line- section Opole - Kraków
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Andere Links
Übersicht
PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Datenblätter
PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB-Darlehen von 268 Millionen Euro zur Modernisierung der Eisenbahn

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB-Darlehen von 268 Millionen Euro zur Modernisierung der Eisenbahn
Andere Links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW - Modernisation of E30/C-E30 railway line- section Opole - Kraków
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PLK E-30 PHASE 2 KATOWICE - KRAKOW

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