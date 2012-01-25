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VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Malta : 40.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/06/2012 : 15.000.000 €
25/06/2012 : 25.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: 40 Mio EUR für Parlamentsgebäude und Freilichttheater

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Januar 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/06/2012
20110455
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
Valletta City Gate Project

Government of Malta, through the Ministry of Finance, the Economy and Investment and the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Communications. Project management is the responsibility of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation (GHRC), a fully State-owned company.

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Up to EUR 40 million
Up to EUR 100 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction in the Maltese capital, Valletta (a UNESCO world heritage site), of a new city gate, a new Parliament building and a piazza and performing space at the site of the former Royal Opera House destroyed during World War II.

The construction of the new Parliament and the improvement and upgrading of urban infrastructure are both a condition for the city’s continuing sustainable social and economic development, upgrading of the urban environment and developing of the existing attractions such as urban landscape and cultural heritage buildings.

The project would thus contribute to the city’s regeneration and long-term economic growth, in the country that has a strong dependence on tourism.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of a public building falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/CE, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC (urban development project), according to which the competent authority decides on the full EIA on a case by case basis.

Environmental issues will be discussed and examined at appraisal stage, together with the verification of the correct application of EU relevant Directives, explicitly those on environment (the EIA Directive and its subsequent revisions as cited above, the SEA Directive, as well as the EU Habitats Directive and Birds Directive), and the Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all construction and services contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender and contract notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Procedures will be assessed during appraisal.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: 40 Mio EUR für Parlamentsgebäude und Freilichttheater

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jun 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67171802
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20110455
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66005236
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20110455
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
Valletta City Gate Project
Datenblätter
VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: 40 Mio EUR für Parlamentsgebäude und Freilichttheater

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: 40 Mio EUR für Parlamentsgebäude und Freilichttheater
Andere Links
Related public register
21/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

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