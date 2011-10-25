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EASTERN AFRICA TRANSPORT CORRIDOR

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
55.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Uganda : 55.000.000 €
Verkehr : 55.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2012 : 55.000.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung (USVP) - - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EASTERN AFRICA TRANSPORT CORRIDOR

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Oktober 2011
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2012
20110361
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
Eastern Africa Transport Corridor

Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Up to EUR 55 million
Indicative amount EUR 130 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Road improvements on three selected sections (58 km) of the Northern Road Corridor, including two bypasses for the cities of Kampala and M’barara, connecting the port of Mombasa in Kenya to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Eastern DRC.

The project alleviates transport bottlenecks and as such is expected to generate travel time savings, reduce accident levels and lower vehicle operating costs; the modernization of this transport infrastructure is crucial for economic growth in the area, trade expansion and investment, elements which are key to regional integration, the creation of wealth and poverty reduction.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The M’barara bypass is a green-field development which is expected to have minor environmental and social (resettlement) impacts. This has been confirmed by its ESIA, which is proposed to the competent Ugandan environmental Authority for approval to be expected shortly.

The Kampala Northern bypass is operational as dual carriageway since 2009 and will be upgraded to a dual two-lane road. Almost all land has been acquired already by the Government of Uganda; apart from the impacts during construction, for which appropriate mitigating measures will be foreseen, environmental impacts are expected to be minor; some involuntary resettlement might be requested which is to be addressed in a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) compliant with national and EU policy. The quantum of resettlement and measures to manage the process are to be reviewed.

The promoter, the Ugandan Road Authority, is a public authority and, if operating as a contracting entity in the EU, would be subject to the provisions of the public procurement Directive 2004/18. The promoter will therefore be required to undertake procurement in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement which imposes the main mechanisms of the EC Directives. The promoter will adopt the EC General Regulations and Practical Guide (PRAG) applicable to EDF financed contracts. The PRAG is considered as being compliant with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EASTERN AFRICA TRANSPORT CORRIDOR
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung (USVP) - - EN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EASTERN AFRICA TRANSPORT CORRIDOR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 May 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66399483
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20110361
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Uganda
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EASTERN AFRICA TRANSPORT CORRIDOR
Andere Links
Übersicht
Eastern Africa Transport Corridor
Datenblätter
EASTERN AFRICA TRANSPORT CORRIDOR
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung (USVP) - - EN

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