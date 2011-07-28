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BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 60.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/12/2012 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 Juli 2011
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/12/2012
20110332
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
Bucharest Sector 2 Thermal Rehabilitation

The Municipality of Sector 2 Bucharest

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Up to EUR 60 million
Approximately EUR 80 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the thermal rehabilitation of multi-family housing in the municipality of Sector 2 Bucharest. In total 245 buildings with about 15000 apartments shall be refurbished in 2012 and 2013. The investment will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar insulation).  The project builds up on the promoter’s past experience in the thermal rehabilitation of residential buildings started by the promoter in the past

The project continues the future refurbishment of residential buildings under a programme started by the promoter since 2005. The proposed investments aim at reducing energy losses in multi-family lodgments and thus reducing consumption of energy resources. Thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey buildings is part of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan of Romania aimed at bringing environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, if applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18 and 2004/17/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
28/04/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Apr 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66098881
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20110332
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Nov 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
152089237
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20110332
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
Bucharest Sector 2 Thermal Rehabilitation
Datenblätter
BUCHAREST S2 THERMAL REHABILITATION

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