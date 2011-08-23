Sandvik RDI II

The project concerns parts of the promoter’s broader investments in research, development and innovation (RDI). The selected activities relate on the one hand to the research and development of new materials, technologies and products. Secondly, the project comprises investments in the innovation of the existing products in the areas of tools for industrial production, and mining and construction equipment. The project aims at the overall improvement of the productivity of the operations of the promoter’s customers through higher product quality, speed, safety, flexibility as well as cost competitiveness. In parallel there is a strong consideration of environmental sustainability issues in terms of energy consumption, longer product lives, recyclability of materials and overall utilisation of resources.