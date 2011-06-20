PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE

Übersicht
PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe SA
The project consists of: (i) the modernisation of 57.5 km of an existing dual electrified railway line between Warsawa Zachodnia and Skierniewice (chainage 3.2 km to 60.7 km) in the Masovian and Lodz regions of central Poland; and (ii) further improvement works on the already modernised section (with EU funds during 2004-2006) of about 60 km from Skierniewice to Lodz. The project lies partially on the Polish trans-European transport network as well as the Pan-European Transport Corridor number C-E65, which connects Gdańsk and Gdynia, via Warsaw, with Katowice and the southern border of the country.
The project is expected to be funded in part under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, 2007-2013. The application was submitted to the Commission in late 2010. JASPERS was asked to provide support in the preparation of the application.
The project is partially located on the trans-European transport network. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland and thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives. Furthermore, the project is located in a Convergence Region and by improving accessibility facilitates regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The project is expected to receive financial support under the 2007-2013 OP for Infrastructure and the Environment. The conformity of the project with the Revised Lending Policy for Transport (Decision CA/409/07) is to be confirmed during appraisal.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and was screened in by the Competent Authorities. In 2009, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was undertaken and the Competent Authorities gave their positive Environmental Decision (ED); in November 2009 for the Lodz region and in December 2009 for the Masovian region. The railway crosses the Dolina Rawki Natura 2000 site (PLH100015) acting as a natural border between the Lodz and Masovian regions; so the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. To be further appraised.
With respect to the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the project forms part of the Railway Master Plan to 2030 as well as the Infrastructure & Environment Operational Program. Both of these have been subject to high level environmental assessment.
The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant Directives.
Haftungsausschluss
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