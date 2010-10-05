FILIERE-DU-VIN UPGRADING (MOLDOVA)

The project concerns the rehabilitation and upgrading of Moldova's wine sector along the entire supply chain (“filière du vin”) with regard to quality wine production, i.e. wines of “Protected Designation of Origin (P.D.O.)” or “Protected Geographical Indication (P.G.I.)”. Wines in the categories of table wine and below would be specifically excluded, as would any expansion of the growing area.

Wine represents about 30% of Moldova's exports and the sector employs approximately 15% of the economically active population. The sector is therefore of paramount importance both economically and socially. However, the current breakdown of exports by country shows that exports are dominated by Russia (50%), leaving both the sector and the country highly exposed to market and political risks. The proposed operation is intended to: increase revenues without increasing volumes, by developing higher value wines; stabilise the existing industry and put it onto a more financially viable footing; and to diversify client markets, hence reducing the importance of its current main destination market.