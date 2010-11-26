Emergency Flood Relief and Prevention

The project involves inventory of flood damages to flood protection infrastructure within the RS's main Danube tributaries, preparation of a Flood Risk Management and Flood Prevention plan including the identification of short, mid and long term measures and finally implementation of priority works for the remedy, repair and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure in the most vulnerable areas. Aspects of spatial planning, redevelopment of flood areas and long and mid term flood prevention measures are also included.

The project purpose is to safeguard the agriculture, industrial and housing areas prone to flood impacts and to enable a stable future development. The continuous use of agriculture land will be effected and the spatial planning, finally being based on a stable situation of flood protection and prevention, will be able to focus on establishing protection zones and protected areas in accordance with the EC Directives. The project is expected to contribute to a stable and reliable flood protection in RS, protecting the environment and the people, in compliance with the requirements of the EC Flood Directive.