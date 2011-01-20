Port of Antwerp 2nd Lock Waaslandhaven

The project concerns the construction of a second and larger access lock to the Waaslandhaven, with a length of 500 m, a width of 68 m and a depth of 17.8 m, in order to provide additional capacity and to allow access of post-Panamax container ships up to 14 000 TEU and bulk carriers of 200 000 DWT.

The lock will comprise a lock chamber – where the vessels are stationed to be transferred – and two rolling gates at each end, as it is generally the case for maritime locks of this size. In addition, two bascule bridges (one at each end) and their accesses will be built to ensure that road, rail and pedestrian traffic can cross the lock without any interruption. Lastly, the project will include the construction of a command centre and other ancillary buildings. The detailed technical description will be reviewed during appraisal.