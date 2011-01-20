Port of Antwerp 2nd Lock Waaslandhaven

Übersicht
NV Deurganckdoksluis (SPV owned by Port of Antwerp (74%) and NV Vlaamse Havens (26%)
The project concerns the construction of a second and larger access lock to the Waaslandhaven, with a length of 500 m, a width of 68 m and a depth of 17.8 m, in order to provide additional capacity and to allow access of post-Panamax container ships up to 14 000 TEU and bulk carriers of 200 000 DWT.
The lock will comprise a lock chamber – where the vessels are stationed to be transferred – and two rolling gates at each end, as it is generally the case for maritime locks of this size. In addition, two bascule bridges (one at each end) and their accesses will be built to ensure that road, rail and pedestrian traffic can cross the lock without any interruption. Lastly, the project will include the construction of a command centre and other ancillary buildings. The detailed technical description will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Port of Antwerp, classified as Category A seaport in the TEN-T (trans-European transport) network, is the second largest port in Europe for international shipping freight and the seventh largest in the world. The project will improve maritime links of the EU and promote sea transport in intermodal transport chains.
A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) was carried out for the Strategic Plan of the Port of Antwerp, which includes the project lock, and was concluded in March 2009. The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive, requiring a full EIA which was carried out in 2009-2010, including environmental impact studies and a public consultation. The environmental permit for the project was issued in March 2010. EIA, biodiversity assessment requirements, environmental mitigation/monitoring measures and climate change adaptation issues for the project will be reviewed during appraisal.
The project promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/18/EC. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the EU Procurement Directives, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Procurement procedures and status will be reviewed during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
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