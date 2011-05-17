ATM Rinnovo Materiale Rotabile

Übersicht
Azienda Trasporti Milanesi S.p.A.
The project consists in the renewal of the metro fleet of ATM. In particular, the project includes the acquisition of up to 60 new metro trains that will replace part of the existing rolling stock currently operated on lines 1 and 2 of Milan’s metro network.
The new trains will be fully compatible with the most advanced systems for automatic operation; coupled with other investments on the signalling and power supply systems currently ongoing on line 1 and planned on line 2, the project will allow an increase in the passenger service capacity that would not otherwise be possible with the existing rolling stock.
The project will improve the quality of public transport services in terms of speed, comfort, availability and reliability. The project will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the congested urban area of Milan, contribute to reduced reliance on private cars and improve the quality of the urban environment. The use of regenerating braking systems will allow for an increase in energy efficiency, thus contributing to tackling climate change.
The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as subsequently amended), therefore no EIA is required for the project.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) on procurement, including publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. All contracts will have to go through public tendering in compliance with European legislation. Under these conditions, the procedures chosen by the Promoter are suitable for the project and in line with the Bank’s requirements. Application of EU legislation will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
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