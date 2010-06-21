A2A Servizi Idrici Brescia

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The Promoter is a public-private multi-utility which operates in the electricity, gas, district heating, solid waste and water sectors in the North of Italy.
The proposed project reflects the 2010-2016 investment plan of the Promoter in the central part of the water management area of the Province of Brescia ( “ATO Brescia”). It includes:
(i) expansion of the capacity of the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) of Verziano in Brescia;
(ii) other investments in small and medium-sized infrastructures, of which ca. one third in the potable water treatment and distribution sector and two thirds in the wastewater collection and treatment sector.
By providing better wastewater services, the proposed project is expected to result in an improvement of the quality of the water bodies receiving the wastewaters in the area of Brescia. By achieving “ecological status of the water”, as well as through the rationalisation of wastewater and water supply services at the basin level, this project contributes toward implementing the requirements of the Water Framework Directive (2000/60EC).
Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directive 2003/35/EC, will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA. Respect of the Habitats Directive 02/43/EEC will also be requested.
The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement laws (Dir 93/38, 2004/17/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.