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CENTRALE SOLAIRE DE OUARZAZATE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Marokko : 100.000.000 €
Energie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/11/2012 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Framework Environmental Impact Assessment study (FESIA-EIS) - Ouarzazate Complex - FR
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Specific Environmental Impact Assessment study (SESIA-EIS) – Ouarzazate 1 - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Land Acquisition Plan – Ouarzazate Complex - FR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Umfangreiche europäische Unterstützung für erstes großes Solarprojekt in Nordafrika

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 September 2011
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/11/2012
20100242
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CENTRALE SOLAIRE DE OUARZAZATE
Moroccan Agency for Solar Energy ("MASEN")
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 676 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The 500 MW Ouarzazate complex is the first project launched under the Moroccan Solar Plan. It will be developed through different successive phases. The project is the first phase of the complex and will follow the Independent Power Producer model already implemented in Morocco. It is expected to comprise one thermal solar power plant with a production capacity between 125 and 160 MW, with a minimum of around 450 MWh of thermal storage. The project is scheduled to begin operation in early 2014.

The Moroccan Solar Plan is one of the six concrete projects of the Union for the Mediterranean, launched by the Euro-Mediterranean Heads of State and Government during the Paris Summit, held on 13th July 2008, to promote the production and use of renewable energies (more specifically, turning the Mediterranean partner countries into producers and exporters of solar energy).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If the project were located within the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended. In line with national legislation (EIA Law No.12-03), the promoter intends to follow an EIA procedure for the project. A scoping environmental and social study has been prepared for the whole Ouarzazate complex, and the promoter will require that the successful bidder for the first phase (i.e. the project) performs an EIA. Details of the Environmental procedures to be carried out, including possible impacts on any sites of nature conservation importance, will be investigated further by the Bank during appraisal to ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

Within the EU, the promoter, being a public contracting authority, would be subject to public procurement procedures according to 2004/17/EU, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU. In line with the Bank's principles and its statute, the promoter is following the provisions of the Bank's Guide to Procurement, which includes amongst others international competitive bidding and Official Journal of the EU contract notice publication for the items to be financed by the Bank.

Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Framework Environmental Impact Assessment study (FESIA-EIS) - Ouarzazate Complex - FR
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Specific Environmental Impact Assessment study (SESIA-EIS) – Ouarzazate 1 - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Land Acquisition Plan – Ouarzazate Complex - FR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Umfangreiche europäische Unterstützung für erstes großes Solarprojekt in Nordafrika

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Umfangreiche europäische Unterstützung für erstes großes Solarprojekt in Nordafrika
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Framework Environmental Impact Assessment study (FESIA-EIS) - Ouarzazate Complex - FR
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Specific Environmental Impact Assessment study (SESIA-EIS) – Ouarzazate 1 - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Land Acquisition Plan – Ouarzazate Complex - FR

Videos

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Hilfe für Klimaprojekte in Afrika
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Eine Welt mit sauberer Energie
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Eine Anleihe für unsere Erde – 10 Jahre Klimaschutzanleihen der EIB
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Thumbnail: Noor - das Sonnentor
Noor - das Sonnentor
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Thumbnail: Aus der Luft betrachtet: das größte Solarkraftwerk der Welt
Aus der Luft betrachtet: das größte Solarkraftwerk der Welt
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Photogallery

First phase of the solar power complex project in Ouarzazate, involving the construction of a concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with a gross capacity of between 125 and 160 MW
Centrale Solaire de Ouarzazate
©EIB
First phase of the solar power complex project in Ouarzazate, involving the construction of a concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with a gross capacity of between 125 and 160 MW
Centrale Solaire de Ouarzazate
©EIB
First phase of the solar power complex project in Ouarzazate, involving the construction of a concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with a gross capacity of between 125 and 160 MW
Centrale Solaire de Ouarzazate
©EIB
First phase of the solar power complex project in Ouarzazate, involving the construction of a concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with a gross capacity of between 125 and 160 MW
Centrale Solaire de Ouarzazate
©Masen
First phase of the solar power complex project in Ouarzazate, involving the construction of a concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with a gross capacity of between 125 and 160 MW
Centrale Solaire de Ouarzazate
©Masen
First phase of the solar power complex project in Ouarzazate, involving the construction of a concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with a gross capacity of between 125 and 160 MW
Centrale Solaire de Ouarzazate
©Masen
First phase of the solar power complex project in Ouarzazate, involving the construction of a concentrated solar power (CSP) plant with a gross capacity of between 125 and 160 MW
Centrale Solaire de Ouarzazate
©Masen

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