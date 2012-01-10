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ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
6.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Armenien : 6.500.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 6.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/08/2012 : 6.500.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Kapan town - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Dilijan town - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Jermuk town - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung von Grenzübergängen und Wasserinfrastruktur

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Januar 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/08/2012
20090676
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Armenian Water and Sewerage Company (AWSC)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 7 million
EUR 22 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed operation consists of the rehabilitation of water supply services in sixteen small towns throughout the country, and water treatment plants and sewerage collectors in two small towns.

The main purpose of the project is to improve the quality of the services provided to approximately 300 000 people by raising substantially the continuity of the drinking water supply as well as bringing its quality to international standards. Investments in the wastewater treatment plants would be a first step towards the reduction of the current high levels of pollution in water resources due to a lack of proper treatment in the large majority of the towns.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will have a positive social impact by improving the quality of the water and wastewater services provided by the project to the population consisting mainly of low-income families in small towns. The new wastewater treatment plants will have a net positive impact on the environment but should undergo an ESIA prior to their construction. The project’s compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as the EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.

The contracts will be procured by AWSC in accordance with the procurement policies and rules of the EBRD as the lead financier and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the OJEU by the EBRD as appropriate. The contracts could be grouped by type of works and including several schemes to make the procurement more effective with higher competition.

Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Kapan town - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Dilijan town - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Jermuk town - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung von Grenzübergängen und Wasserinfrastruktur

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 May 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54854151
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20090676
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
71865836
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20090676
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Datenblätter
ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Kapan town - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Dilijan town - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Jermuk town - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung von Grenzübergängen und Wasserinfrastruktur

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung von Grenzübergängen und Wasserinfrastruktur
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Kapan town - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Dilijan town - EN
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - Jermuk town - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT

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Weitere Veröffentlichungen