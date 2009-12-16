La Venta III Wind Farm Project

An EIA has been done and approved by the Ministry of Environment. The project appears not to have significant negative impacts and includes appropriate prevention, mitigation and compensation measures. The wind farm is situated along a bird migration corridor connecting to the US and Canada. The EIA and the permit conclude that the impact on birds and bats is considered acceptable, although conditional to an additional baseline survey and yearly monitoring to further refine impact assessment and define additional prevention and mitigation measures. In line with the Bank's guidelines, details of the environmental impact assessment, including adequacy of proposed mitigation, compensation and environmental monitoring will be analysed during appraisal, as well as the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations.