La Venta III Wind Farm Project

Übersicht
Iberdrola, S.A.
The project comprises the construction and operation of a 103 MW wind farm that will consist of 120 turbines with a nameplate capacity of 850 kW. The project is located in the Municipality of Santa Domingo Ingenio, in the region of the Istmo de Tehuantepec, close to already existing wind farms La Ventosa and La Venta II.
The project will contribute to meet growing electricity demand using wind energy resources.
An EIA has been done and approved by the Ministry of Environment. The project appears not to have significant negative impacts and includes appropriate prevention, mitigation and compensation measures. The wind farm is situated along a bird migration corridor connecting to the US and Canada. The EIA and the permit conclude that the impact on birds and bats is considered acceptable, although conditional to an additional baseline survey and yearly monitoring to further refine impact assessment and define additional prevention and mitigation measures. In line with the Bank's guidelines, details of the environmental impact assessment, including adequacy of proposed mitigation, compensation and environmental monitoring will be analysed during appraisal, as well as the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations.
The promoter is not subject to EU Procurement Directives. The promoter is a private company and is not operating on the basis of special or exclusive rights in the sense of EC directive 2004/17. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will however ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies. Details will be verified during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.